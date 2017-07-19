FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. yields little changed ahead of ECB meeting
#Markets News
July 19, 2017 / 2:33 PM / 18 days ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields little changed ahead of ECB meeting

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * Traders speculate on timing of ECB bond tapering
    * Corporate bond supply counters fading view on fiscal
stimulus
    * U.S. housing starts rebound more than expected in June

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were
little changed on Wednesday on light trading volume with
benchmark yields hitting their lowest levels in nearly three
weeks in advance of a meeting of European Central Bank
policymakers on Thursday.
    Traders have been speculating on the timing when the ECB
would reduce its bond purchase program as ECB President Mario
Draghi highlighted the euro zone's recovery in late June. This
has spurred selling of European government debt, propelling the
10-year German yield to an 18-month high.
    The rise in Treasury yields earlier this month stemmed
partly from the increase in their European counterparts,
analysts and traders said.
    "We are in a bit of a holding pattern before the ECB
meeting. It could be a catalyst if they are more hawkish than
expected. It could indirectly affect U.S. yields but it won't be
a one-for-one move," said Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries
trading at Manulife Asset Management in Boston.
    At 10:14 a.m. (1414 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yield
 was 2.264 percent, flat from Tuesday's close, after
touching 2.255 percent earlier on Wednesday, which was the
lowest since June 29, according to Reuters data.
    German 10-year yield was down 2 basis points at
0.538 percent. 
    The ECB is expected to wait until September before possibly 
announcing a tapering of its bond purchases, a Reuters poll
released on July 14 showed.
    The Bank of Japan began a two-day policy meeting that will
end on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters did not anticipate a
shift in policy at the meeting.
    Meanwhile, U.S. yields stabilized following Tuesday's drop
in reaction to the Senate's failure for overhaul or repeal
Obamacare. This was seen as a setback to President Donald Trump
and his Republican Party, casting a cloud on whether they could
implement their economic agenda, which was viewed as promoting
business spending and faster economic growth.
    "Any hope for significant fiscal stimulus for the U.S.
economy seems to be fully priced out," Lorizio said.
    Countering the faded view on fiscal stimulus was a healthy
supply of higher-yielding corporate bonds.
    Companies have raised $30.35 billion from issuing
investment-grade bonds so far this week, according to IFR, a
Thomson Reuters unit.
    On the data front, U.S. home construction grew 8.3 percent
to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.22 million units, the
Commerce Department said, which was stronger than what analysts
had expected.
July 19 Wednesday 10:15AM New York / 1415 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP7               153-27/32    0         
 10YR TNotes SEP7              126-16/256   -0-12/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.1          1.1184    0.048
 Six-month bills               1.1          1.1215    0.011
 Two-year note                 99-204/256   1.356     0.004
 Three-year note               99-240/256   1.5215    0.000
 Five-year note                99-170/256   1.8213    0.003
 Seven-year note               99-128/256   2.0776    0.005
 10-year note                  100-240/256  2.2678    0.005
 30-year bond                  102-240/256  2.8529    0.002
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        23.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 S U.S. 3-year dollar swap      18.50         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         7.25         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -5.00         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -33.50         1.50    
 spread                                               
 
    

    
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Jonathan Oatis)

