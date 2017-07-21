FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 days ago
TREASURIES-U.S. yields pare fall in early U.S. trading
July 21, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 15 days ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields pare fall in early U.S. trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - The yields on U.S. medium and longer-dated Treasuries pared their earlier drop in early U.S. trading on Friday after they hit three-week lows in step with their European counterparts in reaction to the euro hitting a 23-month high versus the dollar.

At 8:27 a.m. (1227 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down 2 basis points at 2.246 percent after it reached 2.237 percent, which was the lowest intraday level since June 29, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

