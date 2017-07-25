FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields jump as risk sentiment improves before Fed statement
#Markets News
July 25, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 10 days ago

TREASURIES-Yields jump as risk sentiment improves before Fed statement

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Updates with long-dated yields rising most since March,
closing stock market gains)
    * Treasury sells $26 bln in two-year notes to strong demand
    * Fed meeting statement on Wednesday in focus
    * Three-month T-bill yields rise on debt ceiling fears

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Long-dated U.S. Treasury
yields jumped by the most in almost five months on Tuesday as
stocks hit record highs and demand for safe-haven bonds fell, a
day before the Federal Reserve was due to release a statement
after its two-day policy meeting.
    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closed at record highs, helped
by a string of strong quarterly earnings from companies,
including McDonald's and Caterpillar.             
    Investors are also awaiting the Fed's statement for new
indications about when the U.S. central bank will begin paring
its bond holdings and next raise interest rates.
    Yields on 30- and 10-, and seven-year Treasury securities,
which move in the opposite direction to their prices, rose by
about eight basis points each, the largest rise for all three
since March 1. Yields on shorter-dated paper rose by a lesser
margin, prompting a steepening of the yield curve.
   "It's mainly the 'risk on' trade that is propelling bond
(prices) lower," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president in fixed
income trading at D.A. Davidson in Seattle. Also, "there is some
nervousness ahead of the Fed."
    Many analysts and investors expect the Fed to announce that
it will begin reducing its bond portfolio at its September
meeting, but will be watching for any hints on the timing at
this week's meeting.
    Further interest rate hikes are not seen as likely until at
least December. Futures traders are pricing in a 53 percent
chance that the Fed will raise rates at its December meeting,
according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
    Benchmark 10-year notes             dropped 22/32 in price
to yield 2.33 percent, up from 2.25 percent on Monday.
    The Treasury Department sold $26 billion in two-year notes
on Tuesday to strong demand, the first sale of $88 billion in
coupon-bearing supply this week.
    Overall bidding was the strongest since late 2015, while the
notes paid the highest yield for this debt maturity at an
auction since October 2008.             
    The United States will also sell $34 billion in five-year
notes on Wednesday and $28 billion in seven-year notes on
Thursday.
    Yields on three-month Treasury bills            were
elevated on concerns that payments on debt due in October will
be delayed if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling before
the Treasury runs out of funds.
    The Congressional Budget Office said last month that
Congress would need to increase the debt limit by early to
mid-October to avoid a default.               
    Yields on Treasury bills            that mature on Oct. 26
last traded at 1.17 percent after earlier rising to 1.20
percent, the highest level since October 2008.

 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Dan
Burns; Editing by Richard Chang and Tom Brown)

