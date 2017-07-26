FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices inch higher before Fed meeting statement
July 26, 2017 / 1:16 PM / 9 days ago

TREASURIES-Prices inch higher before Fed meeting statement

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Fed meeting statement in focus
    * Treasury to sell $34 bln five-year notes
    * Three-month T-bill yields elevated on debt ceiling
concerns

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices gained
slightly on Wednesday as investors waited on the Federal
Reserve's statement from its two-day July meeting to see if the
U.S. central bank gives any new indications about when it will
begin paring its bond holdings and next raise interest rates.
    Many analysts and investors expect the Fed to announce that
it will begin reducing its bond portfolio at its September
meeting, but will be watching for any hints on the timing at
this week's meeting.
    Further interest rate hikes are not seen as likely until at
least December. Futures traders are pricing in a 52-percent
chance that the Fed will raise rates at its December meeting,
according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
    Even with no large changes anticipated in Wednesday's
statement, “we have to be on guard in case either the Fed does
say something, or they say enough to allow a different
interpretation from the market,” said Jim Vogel, an interest
rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
    Benchmark 10-year notes             gained 3/32 in price to
yield 2.32 percent, down from 2.33 percent on Tuesday.
    The Treasury Department will sell $34 billion in five-year
notes on Wednesday, the second sale of $88 billion in new
coupon-bearing supply this week.
    A $26 billion sale of two-year notes on Tuesday saw strong
demand.             
    The U.S. will also sell $28 billion in seven-year notes on
Thursday.
    Yields on three-month Treasury bills            that are due
in October remained elevated on concerns that payments on debt
due in the month will be delayed if Congress fails to raise the
debt ceiling before the Treasury runs out of funds.
    Discord among Republicans on healthcare legislation has
increased fears that budget negotiations will also be
acrimonious, leading lawmakers to delay raising the debt
ceiling.
    The Congressional Budget Office said last month that
Congress would need to increase the debt limit by early to
mid-October to avoid a default.             
    Yields on Treasury bills            that mature on Oct. 26
last traded at 1.16 percent after rising to 1.20 percent on
Tuesday, the highest level since October 2008.
    U.S. Senate Republicans narrowly agreed on Tuesday to open
debate on a bill to end Obamacare, but the party's seven-year
effort to roll back Democratic President Barack Obama's
signature healthcare law still faces significant hurdles.
            

 (Editing by Nick Zieminski)
  
 
 )

