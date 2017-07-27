FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields rise before seven-year auction
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
July 27, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 10 days ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise before seven-year auction

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Treasury to sell $28 bln seven-year notes
    * Corporate supply weighing on market
    * Fed seen closer to paring balance sheet

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Thursday as investors prepared for new debt issuance and
evaluated the Federal Reserve’s statement that it is closer to
paring its balance sheet.
    The U.S. central bank said on Wednesday it expected to start
winding down its massive holdings of bonds "relatively soon,"
despite striking a cautious tone on low inflation.             
    Many analysts and traders expect the Fed to announce its
balance sheet reduction plans at its September meeting.
    “The Fed is still in play,” said Justin Lederer, interest
rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. At the same
time, "we have the seven-year note auction ... and there’s
corporate supply coming to the market, so I think that will
weigh on the market a little bit.”
    The Treasury Department will sell $28 billion in seven-year
notes on Thursday, the final sale of $88 billion in
coupon-bearing supply this week.
    The United States sold $34 billion in five-year notes on
Wednesday and $26 billion of two-year notes to strong demand.
                         
    Benchmark 10-year notes             were last down 11/32 in
price to yield 2.32 percent, up from 2.28 percent on Wednesday.
    Yields on three-month Treasury bills            that are due
in October declined, after hitting almost 10-year highs earlier
this week on concerns that payments on debt due in the month
will be delayed if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling.
    The Congressional Budget Office said last month that
Congress would need to increase the debt limit by early to
mid-October to avoid a default.             
    Yields on Treasury bills            that mature on Oct. 26
last traded at 1.09 percent, after rising to 1.20 percent on
Tuesday, the highest level since October 2008.
    Data showed that new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods
unexpectedly fell in June, but a fifth straight monthly increase
in shipments suggested that business spending on equipment
supported economic growth in the second quarter.             
    The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
rebounded from a three-month low last week, but remained below a
level consistent with a tightening labor market.             
    The next major economic data release will be Friday’s gross
domestic product estimate for the second quarter. 

 (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
  
 
 )

