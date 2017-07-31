FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
TREASURIES-Yields rise before data, Treasury refunding plans
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 31, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 6 days ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise before data, Treasury refunding plans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * Friday's payrolls data in focus
    * Treasury to announce quarterly refunding on Wednesday

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday before a heavy week of data, which will culminate in
Friday’s employment report for July.
    Manufacturing reports on Monday and Tuesday and services and
non-manufacturing data on Thursday will be watched for further
indications of the strength of the U.S. economy, with the main
economic focus Friday’s payrolls number.
    The Treasury Department's quarterly refunding announcement
on Wednesday will also be scrutinized for any indication of how
the government plans to make up for a reduction in Federal
Reserve bond purchases, when the U.S. central bank begins paring
them.
    “The market is setting up for a lot of risk events later in
the week,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist
at TD Securities in New York.
    Benchmark 10-year notes             were last down 4/32 in
price to yield 2.30 percent, up from 2.29 percent on Friday.
    Absent a large shock, the data is seen as unlikely to sway
the Federal Reserve from its likely path reducing its balance
sheet in the coming months, even as inflation remains stubbornly
low.
    The Fed said on Wednesday it expected to start winding down
its massive holdings of bonds "relatively soon."
    Many analysts and traders expect the Fed to announce its
balance sheet reduction plans at its September meeting.
    Month-end demand for Treasuries may help bond prices firm
later on Monday. 
    “I think the expectation is that rates move lower later in
the day as we get month-end extensions,” said Goldberg.

 (Editing by Nick Zieminski)
  
 
 )

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.