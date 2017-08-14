FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 8 hours
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as U.S.-North Korea tensions ease
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump yields to pressure, calls neo-Nazis and KKK criminals
U.S.
Trump yields to pressure, calls neo-Nazis and KKK criminals
300 x faster WiFi promised by light ray technique
technology
300 x faster WiFi promised by light ray technique
Breakdown - Killing Libor is a long, messy business
Commentary
Breakdown - Killing Libor is a long, messy business
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
August 14, 2017 / 7:43 PM / in 8 hours

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as U.S.-North Korea tensions ease

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * U.S. yields rise from multi-week lows as safety bids ease
    * Fed's Dudley backs another rate hike if economy improves
    * Trading volume light with dearth of economic data

 (Updates market action, adds quote)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday, with benchmark yields bouncing from six-week lows on
signs of easing tensions between the United States and North
Korea, driving investors to pare holdings of low-risk government
debt.
    Remarks from New York Federal Reserve President William
Dudley to the Associated Press that he would support another
interest rate hike if economic improvement meets his
expectations also underpinned the rise in yields.
    Last week, yields declined as investors bought up U.S.
Treasuries amid fears of a military showdown between the two
nations over Pyongyang's goal to target the U.S. mainland with
nuclear weapons.
    Since the weekend, South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged
for a peaceful solution to the situation, while U.S. national
security adviser H.R. McMaster downplayed a military conflict.

    After those comments, some investors stepped back into
buying equities and other risky assets, reducing the appeal of
lower-yielding investments.
    "Risk is back on. That's the trade of the day," said Justin
Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy and analytics at
Piper Jaffray in Chicago.
    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each gained about 1 percent while the
Dow climbed 0.6 percent late Monday.
    Most analysts remained wary about the state of affairs
between the United States and North Korean, believing that the
rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean
leader Kim Jon Un could heat up again, rekindling investor
nervousness about a military showdown.
    "Tensions might flare up again. This is not the last we are
going to hear of this situation," Hoogendoorn said.
    Trading volume was light in the absence of major domestic
economic data, analysts said.
    At 3:23 p.m. (1823 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year
Treasury notes was 2.225 percent, up nearly 4 basis
points from late on Friday, when it hit a six-week trough at
2.182 percent.
    Two-year Treasury yields increased 3 basis points
to 1.326 percent. 
    Two-year yields hit an eight-week low of 1.286 percent on
Friday after softer-than-expected inflation data for July
lowered expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest
rates by year-end.
    Bond losses faded somewhat before the AP released its
interview with the New York Fed's Dudley, who said: "I would
expect — I would be in favor of doing another rate hike later
this year."
    Alex Manzara, vice president at R.J. O'Brien and Associates
in Chicago, noted of Dudley, "He held his ground in backing
another rate hike."
    Rates futures implied traders saw a 42 percent chance of a
rate hike at the Fed's December policy meeting, up
from 36 percent late Friday, CME Group's FedWatch program
showed.  
    
  Monday, Aug. 14 at 1525 EDT (1925 GMT):
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP7               155-1/32     -0-14/32  
 10YR TNotes SEP7              126-132/256  -0-76/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.0125       1.0291    -0.010
 Six-month bills               1.1175       1.1393    -0.003
 Two-year note                 100-26/256   1.3222    0.028
 Three-year note               100-16/256   1.4786    0.035
 Five-year note                100-122/256  1.7741    0.033
 Seven-year note               100-144/256  2.0378    0.039
 10-year note                  100-60/256   2.2237    0.037
 30-year bond                  98-196/256   2.8112    0.024
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        25.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        20.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         7.50        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -4.75        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -33.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Leslie Adler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.