FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
TREASURIES-Shorter-dated U.S. yields fall as wage gain disappoints
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
July 7, 2017 / 12:41 PM / a month ago

TREASURIES-Shorter-dated U.S. yields fall as wage gain disappoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - Yields on shorter-dated Treasury debt turned lower on Friday, erasing their initial rise, as wage growth fell short of forecast in June, offering a respite from a global bond market selloff on worries about reduced stimulus from overseas central banks.

The two-year Treasury yield, which is sensitive to traders' view on Federal Reserve policy, fell to a session low of 1.383 percent shortly following the release of the latest jobs report. At 9:06 a.m. EDT (1306 GMT), it was 1.399 percent, down nearly 1 basis point and held below an eight-plus year peak of 1.435 percent set on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.