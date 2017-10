NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly more early Wednesday as domestic producer prices rose less than forecast in August, reinforcing the view that U.S. inflation would be stuck below the Federal Reserve’s 2-percent goal for longer.

At 8:38 a.m. (1238 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.162 percent, down nearly 1 basis point from late on Tuesday. It reached a two-week peak of 2.180 percent on Tuesday, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)