U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven rates extend rise after auction

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations on Thursday extended their rise following data that showed the strongest auction demand for 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities in about 3-1/2 years.

At 1:24 p.m. (1824 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.09 percent, which was the highest level since February 2017. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate finished at about 2.05 percent late on Wednesday, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)