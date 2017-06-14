FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold losses after Fed raises rates
June 14, 2017 / 6:19 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold losses after Fed raises rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations remained near session lows on Wednesday, hovering at their lowest since November, after the Federal Reserve as expected raised interest rates by a quarter point and pared its 2017 inflation view.

At 2:10 p.m. EDT (1810 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.73 percent, down nearly 5 basis points from late on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

