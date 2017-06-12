U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold losses after N.Y. Fed data

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations remained at lower levels on Monday after the New York Federal Reserve said its data on inflation expectations fell to multi-month lows in May, the latest evidence that domestic price growth might be waning.

At 11:13 a.m. (1513 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.79 percent, down 0.75 basis point from Friday's close, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by W Simon)