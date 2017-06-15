FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Markets News
June 15, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall after import/export price data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations fell on Thursday to their lowest levels since November as weaker-than-expected data on import and export prices in May supported the notion that domestic inflation is weakening.

At 8:56 a.m. (1256 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.69 percent, down more than 2 basis points from late on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by W Simon)

