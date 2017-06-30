FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after in-line core PCE data
#Markets News
June 30, 2017 / 12:47 PM / a month ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after in-line core PCE data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations hung on to their earlier gains on Friday as the core rate on personal consumption expenditure (PCE), the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, edged up 0.1 percent in May, matching analysts' expectations.

At 8:38 a.m. (1238 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.75 percent, up 1 basis point from late Thursday. On Thursday, the 10-year TIPS breakeven rate reached 1.78 percent, the highest since June 13, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

