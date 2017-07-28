U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after Q2 data

NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations held their earlier gains on Friday as data on U.S. economic growth in the second quarter signaled a rebound in consumer and business activity after a weak first quarter.

At 8:43 a.m. ET (1243 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.83 percent, below an eight-week high reached on Wednesday.

It was up about 0.5 basis point from Thursday, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)