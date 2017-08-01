FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after June PCE data
#Markets News
August 1, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 5 days ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after June PCE data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations held their earlier gains on Tuesday as the core rate on personal consumption expenditures, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, as expected rose 0.1 percent in June.

At 8:42 a.m. (1242 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.82 percent, up 0.35 basis point from late on Monday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

