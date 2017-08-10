FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 days ago
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall briefly after soft PPI data
#Markets News
August 10, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 3 days ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall briefly after soft PPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations were little changed on Thursday after slipping briefly on data that showed domestic producer prices unexpectedly fell 0.1 percent in July for their biggest drop in 11 months.

At 8:38 a.m. (1238 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.83 percent, unchanged from late on Wednesday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

