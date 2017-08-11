FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hit 1-week low after July CPI data
#Markets News
August 11, 2017 / 1:02 PM / 2 days ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hit 1-week low after July CPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations fell to one-week lows on Friday as a consumer price gauge grew less than expected for a fifth straight month, buttressing the view the Federal Reserve might not raise interest rates again in 2017.

At 8:54 a.m. (1254 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.79 percent, its lowest level in a week and down more than 2 basis points from late on Thursday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

