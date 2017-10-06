FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add gains on signs of wage growth
October 6, 2017 / 1:02 PM / in 12 days

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add gains on signs of wage growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations added to their earlier gains on Friday as data showed domestic wage growth accelerating even though employment fell for the first time in seven years in September due to storm-related disruptions.

At 8:55 p.m. (1255 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.88 percent, up 1 basis point from late Thursday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

