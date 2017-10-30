FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates dip after U.S. Sept core PCE data
October 30, 2017 / 12:39 PM / Updated a day ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates dip after U.S. Sept core PCE data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations slipped slightly on Monday as the core rate on personal consumption expenditure, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, edged up 0.1 percent in September, matching the median forecast among analysts polled by Reuters.

At 8:37 a.m. (1237 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.89 percent, down 0.2 basis point from late Friday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

