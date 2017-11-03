FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates extend fall as wage growth stalls
November 3, 2017 / 1:26 PM / in 21 hours

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates extend fall as wage growth stalls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations declined further on Friday as data showed average hourly earnings showed no growth in October after they jumped 0.5 percent the month before.

At 9:19 a.m. (1319 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.88 percent, down 0.45 basis point from late Thursday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

