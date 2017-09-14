FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hit 4-month peak on Aug CPI data
September 14, 2017 / 2:20 PM / a month ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hit 4-month peak on Aug CPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations hit four-month peaks on Thursday as domestic consumer prices grew 0.4 percent in August, reviving expectations inflation would reach the Federal Reserve’s 2-percent goal earlier than previously thought.

At 10:14 a.m. (1414 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.87 percent, up 2 basis points from late Wednesday, Tradeweb data and Reuters showed.

Reporting by Richard Leong

