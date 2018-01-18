U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hit highest since March before auction

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations on Thursday reached their highest levels since March in advance of a $13 billion auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT).

At 8:10 a.m. (1310 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.07 percent, up 1.5 basis points from late Wednesday, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)