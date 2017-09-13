U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold fall after August PPI data

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations hovered at lower levels early Wednesday as domestic producer prices increased less than forecast in August, supporting the view inflation would remain muted in the foreseeable future.

At 8:45 a.m. (1245 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.84 percent, down 0.6 basis point from Tuesday’s close, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)