U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after import prices data

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations held their earlier gains on Wednesday even as import prices posted its smallest monthly increase in December, supporting the notion that domestic inflation is not accelerating.

At 8:46 a.m. (1346 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.05 percent, its highest level since early March. It was up 0.55 basis point from late on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)