February 15, 2018 / 1:54 PM / Updated a day ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after Jan PPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations held their earlier increases on Thursday as data showed domestic producer prices accelerated in January, supporting the view inflation is moving closer to the Federal Reserve’s 2-percent goal.

At 8:50 a.m. (1350 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.12 percent, hovering at its highest level in a week. It was 1.6 basis points higher than late Wednesday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

