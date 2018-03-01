FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 1:54 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold losses after in-line Jan PCE data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations remained near session lows on Thursday after data showed U.S. core consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in January, their steepest monthly increase in 12 months, which matched analysts expectations.

At 8:48 a.m. (1348 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.11 percent, down 1.5 basis points from late Wednesday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

