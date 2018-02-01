U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold rise as labor costs grow in Q4

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations clung to their earlier increase on Thursday as domestic labor costs grew by a larger-than-forecast 2.0 percent in the fourth quarter, suggesting wage pressure may be accelerating.

At 9:01 a.m. (1401 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.11 percent, up 0.2 basis point from late on Wednesday, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)