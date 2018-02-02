U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise as wage growth accelerates

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations added to their earlier rise on Friday as domestic wages recorded their strongest annual increase in more than 8-1/2 years, suggesting inflation may be accelerating.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, reached its highest level since September 2014 after the latest payrolls data. At 9:02 a.m. (1402 GMT), it was 2.13 percent, up more than 1 basis point from late on Thursday, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)