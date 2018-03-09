FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 2:10 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates slip as wage growth slows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations fell on Friday after data showed domestic wage growth slowed more than expected in February, reducing bets that inflation is accelerating.

At 9:02 a.m. (1402 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.12 percent, down 0.3 basis point from late Thursday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
