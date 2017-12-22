FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates steady after in-line core PCE data
December 22, 2017 / 1:56 PM / 4 days ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates steady after in-line core PCE data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations held steady on Friday as the core rate on personal consumption expenditure, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, grew 1.5 percent year-over-year in November, matching analysts’ forecasts.

At 8:46 a.m. (1346 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was little changed at 1.95 percent, which was the highest level since early May, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

