TREASURIES-Bonds steady ahead of refunding announcement, Fed meeting

* Treasury expected to announce larger auction sizes Wednesday * Fed meeting, possible tax bill in focus By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices were steady on Tuesday as investors awaited a heavy calendar of events that market participants expected could prompt volatile prices moves for the rest of the week. On Wednesday the Treasury Department will release its refunding plans, the Federal Reserve will conclude its two-day policy meeting and Republican lawmakers may introduce a bill to cut taxes. The Treasury's refunding announcement will be watched because the government is expected to increase the size of its regular auctions as it faces higher funding needs from a widening deficit and as the Fed reduces its balance sheet. "We expect to see the first increases in coupon auction sizes since 2009," said Michael Cloherty, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets in New York. "There will likely be a lot of focus on the supply change, both because they are very large going forward and because global central banks are backing away from markets," Cloherty said. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 1/32 in price to yield 2.37 percent, little changed on the day. Long-dated bond yields fell on Monday after Bloomberg quoted Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying that the government does not see a lot of demand for ultra-long bonds, reducing expectations that the government will introduce a new ultra-long issue. The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds flattened to 86.50 basis points on Tuesday, from 88.20 basis points on Monday. The U.S. central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged when it concludes its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, but investors will be watching for any new indications that a rate hike is likely in December. Vice President Mike Pence will meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Tuesday as Republicans grappled with key provisions in the tax cut bill and lobbyists expressed concern that a bill might not be ready by a self-imposed deadline of Wednesday. President Donald Trump is expected to announce his choice for new Fed chair on Thursday, with news reports indicating that Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell is likely to get the nomination. Economic data is also in focus with manufacturing data on Wednesday and the non-farm payrolls report for October on Friday. Yields briefly rose on Tuesday after U.S. consumer confidence jumped to a near 17-year high in October. The economy's prospects were further bolstered by other reports on Tuesday showing an acceleration in wage growth in the third quarter and sustained increases in house prices in August.