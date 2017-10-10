TREASURIES-Prices gain on Catalonia concerns; investors await data, supply

* Investors eye possible Catalonia independence declaration * U.S. inflation data later this week in focus * Treasury to sell $56 billion in supply this week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices gained on Tuesday as investors were cautious ahead of a possible move by Catalonia to unilaterally declare independence from Spain as well as a heavy week of domestic economic data and bond and note auctions. Catalonia's secessionist leader Carles Puigdemont is due to address the region's parliament in Barcelona around 1600 GMT (12 p.m. EDT) and could ask the assembly to vote on a unilateral declaration of independence from Madrid. The Spanish region's efforts to secede have stoked concerns about an increase in populist movements in the euro zone that threaten to damage the bloc’s economic strength and single currency. If Catalonia splits from Spain "that is going to create economic disruption, and that's bad for the Spanish economy and the euro zone as a whole," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president in fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson in Seattle. Investors were also cautious after RIA news agency on Friday quoted a Russian lawmaker as saying that North Korea is preparing to test a long-range missile which it believes can reach the west coast of the United States. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 3/32 in price to yield 2.357 percent, down from 2.372 percent on Friday. The bond market was closed on Monday for the Columbus Day holiday. The 10-year Treasury yields had jumped to 2.402 percent on Friday, the highest level since May 11, after the government’s employment report for September showed a rise in wages that boosted expectations that inflation is increasing. Producer price data on Thursday and consumer price data on Friday will both be scrutinized for confirmation of higher prices. "The data is really very hard to read right now because its hurricane-impacted," Hurley said. Some analysts have said that September's rise in wages may be because the adverse weather impeded lower-income workers from getting to work more than it did higher-income workers. Retail sales data for September released on Friday will also be watched for signs of the strength of the U.S. economy. The U.S. Federal Reserve will release minutes from its September policy meeting on Wednesday. The Treasury will sell $56 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week, including $24 billion in three-year notes and $20 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday, and $12 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. (Editing by Paul Simao) )