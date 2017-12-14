FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Upbeat retail sales data flatten U.S. yield curve
Sections
Featured
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
business
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Sport
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
December 14, 2017 / 8:19 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

TREASURIES-Upbeat retail sales data flatten U.S. yield curve

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * U.S. yield curve approaches flattest level in a decade
    * Strong retail sales data raise bets on rate hike in March
    * ECB's pledge on easy policy keeps lid on yield rise
    * Wall Street sees 3 U.S. rate increases in 2018 - Reuters
poll

 (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The gap between U.S.
shorter-dated and longer-dated Treasury yields shrank on
Thursday as surprisingly strong data on retail sales in November
supported the view the Federal Reserve would raise interest
rates further to keep the economy from overheating.
    In the current low inflation climate, traders have bet
longer-dated bond yields would stay low and short-term rates
would rise as the Fed and other major central banks have begun
or are considering to reduce monetary stimuli as their economies
have picked up momentum.
    These curve flattening trades have been profitable in 2017
and are expected to remain so next year, analysts said.
    "The yield curve will flatten in the long term," said Matt
Freund, head of fixed income strategiest at Calamos Investments
in Chicago. "The long end of the curve will be well-behaved with
the Fed being deliberate in raising short-term rates." 
    Interest rates futures suggested traders priced in about a
54 percent chance of a rate hike next March to
1.50-1.75 percent after the Fed's third rate increase in 2017 on
Wednesday, CME Group's FedWatch tool showed.
    Wall Street's top banks expected the U.S. central bank would
raise key borrowing costs three times in 2018, matching the
number of increases this year and what was projected among
policy-makers, a Reuters poll conducted on Wednesday showed.

    The yield spread between five-year and 30-year Treasuries
 touched 57.4 basis points, a tad short of 57.3
basis points set in early December which a level not seen since
October 2007. It was 62 basis points on Wednesday, Reuters and
Tradeweb data showed.
    Earlier Thursday, the Commerce Department said retail sales
grew 0.8 percent last month, beating a median forecast of 0.3
percent among analysts polled by Reuters.
    These upbeat figures led some analysts to raise their growth
estimates on gross domestic product for the fourth quarter to as
high as 3.0 percent.
    Thursday's yield rise was capped by the European Central
Bank's pledge to maintain its easy monetary policy stance even
as it upgraded growth and inflation forecasts for the euro zone.

    The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.346
percent, little changed from late Wednesday. 
    The two-year yield rose nearly 3 basis points to
1.811 percent but still below the nine-plus year peak at 1.852
percent set on Wednesday. The five-year yield
increased almost 2 basis points to 2.128 percent, which was
short of the 6-1/2 year high of 2.199 percent seen on Wednesday.
December 14 Thursday 3:01PM New York / 2001 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS MAR8               154-4/32     0-14/32   
 10YR TNotes MAR8              124-144/256  -0-12/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.2925       1.3147    0.010
 Six-month bills               1.4425       1.4732    0.005
 Two-year note                 99-226/256   1.811     0.029
 Three-year note               99-222/256   1.9208    0.024
 Five-year note                99-100/256   2.1301    0.020
 Seven-year note               99-28/256    2.264     0.010
 10-year note                  99-36/256    2.3475    -0.001
 30-year bond                  100-212/256  2.7094    -0.026
         YIELD CURVE           Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 10-year vs 2-year yield       53.50        -2.90     
 30-year vs 5-year yield       57.90        -4.15     
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        19.50        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        17.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         5.25        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -1.00        -1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -20.75        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 
    
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Susan Thomas and David
Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.