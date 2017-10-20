TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields climb after Senate approves budget plan

* Investors dump bonds as Senate vote raises tax-cut hopes * U.S. 2-year yield near 9-year peak, 10-year 2-week high * Speculation on Fed chief nominee keeps traders on edge * Brexit, Catalonia worries limit yield rise before weekend (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, with two-year yields reaching a near nine-year high, as investors reduced bond holdings on worries about more inflation and federal borrowing after the U.S. Senate passed a budget resolution. The Senate's move late Thursday raised expectations the Republican-controlled Congress and U.S. President Donald Trump would be able to enact their tax-cut package, which would widen the federal deficit by up to $1.5 trillion over the next decade. Fears over further federal borrowing to fund the tax cuts and a possible pickup in inflation as a result reversed a late Thursday rally in the bond market in reaction to a report that Trump is leaning towards a Federal Reserve chair nominee who is seen as unlikely to change the Fed's current easy policy stance. "The mood seems to more constructive about tax reform, but it depends on what's in the deal," said Chris Iggo, chief investment officer of fixed income at AXA Investment Managers in London. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes reached a two-week peak of 2.392 percent. It was 2.383 percent, up 6 basis points for its biggest weekly rise in five weeks, according to Reuters data. The two-year yield touched a near nine-year peak at 1.580 percent on bets for faster economic growth due to the tax-cut plan, allowing the Fed to raise interest rates further. The rise in yields was capped by worries about the negotiation between Britain and European Union officials for the former to leave the trade bloc. Anxiety about the Spanish government's handling of Catalonia's push to secede also limited some selling in safe-haven U.S. government debt. The bond market has experienced some volatility in the past 24 hours due to reports about Trump's possible preference to head the Federal Reserve. Traders have been speculating on Trump's possible picks for Fed chief: Fed Governor Jerome Powell; current Fed Chair Janet Yellen; his chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn; former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and Stanford University economist John Taylor. Trump is expected to announce his nominee in the coming days. "We expect that there will be a change but we don't know in which direction," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York. "Powell is middle of the road." Powell is seen as likely to stick with the Fed's gradual rate hike path and to loosen financial regulations. Trump told Fox Business Network on Friday he was considering both Powell and Taylor to serve as Fed Chair and Vice Chair, adding he hasn't ruled out Yellen. October 20 Friday 3:05PM New York / 1905 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC7 152-7/32 -1-10/32 10YR TNotes DEC7 124-212/256 -0-112/2 56 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.085 1.103 0.010 Six-month bills 1.24 1.265 0.008 Two-year note 99-156/256 1.5804 0.025 Three-year note 99-188/256 1.7168 0.027 Five-year note 99-82/256 2.0202 0.045 Seven-year note 99-84/256 2.23 0.055 10-year note 98-220/256 2.3809 0.060 30-year bond 97-40/256 2.8929 0.065 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.25 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.50 -0.25 spread (Editing by Bernadette Baum and Chizu Nomiyama)