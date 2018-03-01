FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Health
Banking and Financial News
March 1, 2018 / 2:54 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields dip before Powell's encore in Congress

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * Yield curve steepens before Powell's appearance before
Senate
    * U.S. core consumer inflation posts biggest rise in a year
    * U.S. 10-year yield touches 2-week low, 2-year below 9-year
peak 

 (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped
on Thursday with the 10-year yield hitting a two-week low ahead
of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's appearance before a
Senate panel, his second in front of U.S. lawmakers this week.
    Powell's upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy before the
House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday sparked worries
the U.S. central bank may quicken its pace of interest rate
increases. Bets have grown that the Fed may raise short-term
rates four times in 2018, one more than policy makers projected
in December.
    Two days of sharp losses on Wall Street, together with
disappointing data on housing and regional factory activity,
raised speculation Powell may soften his tone to quell jitters
about raising borrowing costs to a point that could slow
business and consumer spending.
    Powell is scheduled to testify on the economy before the
Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT).
    "If economic strength continues at current speeds through
the third quarter and inflation’s trajectory steepens, four rate
hikes are a distinct option for the Fed," said Jim Vogel,
interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
    On the data front, the Commerce Department said U.S.
consumer prices increased in January, with a gauge of underlying
inflation posting its largest gain in 12 months, bolstering
views that price pressures will accelerate this year.
    At the same time, the Labor Department said first-time
filing for unemployment benefits fell to a 48-year low last
week.
    At 9:37 a.m. (1437 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yield
 was 2.848 percent, down 2.0 basis points from late
on Wednesday. It fell to a two-week low of 2.824 percent earlier
Thursday, Reuters data showed.
    The two-year yield fell to 2.250 percent after hitting a
nine-plus year high of 2.286 percent on Wednesday.
    The spread between five-year and 30-year yields
 was 50.2 basis points, wider than the 48.2 basis
points late on Wednesday, Tradeweb data showed.
March 1 Thursday 9:38AM New York / 1438 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS MAR8               144-19/32    5/32      
 10YR TNotes MAR8              120-220/256  7/32      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.625        1.6543    -0.005
 Six-month bills               1.8175       1.8597    0.005
 Two-year note                 100          2.25      -0.012
 Three-year note               99-144/256   2.4039    -0.014
 Five-year note                100-4/256    2.6216    -0.028
 Seven-year note               99-216/256   2.7747    -0.027
 10-year note                  99-40/256    2.8478    -0.020
 30-year bond                  97-128/256   3.1291    0.001
         YIELD CURVE           Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 10-year vs 2-year yield       59.60        -1.15     
 30-year vs 5-year yield       50.60        2.35      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        26.25        -1.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        22.25        -2.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        10.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        1.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -19.00        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.