NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as job growth slowed more than expected in December, despite a pick-up in monthly wage gains.

At 8:33 a.m. (1233 GMT), the yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year government notes was 2.440 percent, down 1.3 basis points from Thursday’s close of 2.453 percent, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)