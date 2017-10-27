TREASURIES-U.S. yields dip on Catalonia news, Fed chair speculation

* U.S. Q3 GDP rises 3.0 pct, better than expected * Fed on track to raise rates in December * Catalonia moves to declare independence from Spain * Trump said to favor Powell as Fed chairman-Bloomberg (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices, table) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields turned lower on Friday after Catalonia's parliament declared independence from Spain, and amid reports President Donald Trump was said to be favoring Federal Reserve Governor Jay Powell to lead the U.S. central bank. The news overshadowed a report showing the world's largest economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, showing resilience despite the impact of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. U.S. two-year note yields had risen to new nine-year highs after the advance data on the country's gross domestic product. U.S. benchmark 10-year yields initially rose after the report. Yields, however, started moving lower following news that Catalonia had openly defied the Spanish government with its parliament passing a motion to break away from Spain. Still, Spain was prepared to impose direct rule over the region. Yields further extended declines after Bloomberg reported that Trump was leaning toward Powell as the next Fed chairman. Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York, said Powell was viewed as less hawkish than the other candidate, Stanford University economist John Taylor, and therefore was expected to continue the current Fed path of gradually raising interest rates. On Thursday, Politico reported that current Fed Chair Janet Yellen was out of the running. Data showed early Friday that U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 3.0 percent annual rate in the third quarter after expanding 3.1 percent in the second. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the economy to grow 2.5 percent in the quarter through September. The GDP news initially sparked a sell-off in Treasuries, pushing yields higher. The data cemented expectations the Fed will raise interest rates in December. "Hurricanes Harvey and Irma had the potential to blow the U.S. economy off course, particularly as they were expected to impact on consumer spending and construction," said Jacob Deppe, head of trading at online trading platform Infinox in London. "But the U.S. economy had enough time to bounce back, demonstrating significant underlying strength and resilience in the third quarter," he added. In late morning trading, U.S. two-year note yields fell to 1.595 percent, from Thursday's 1.619 percent. Earlier, two-year yields rose to a nine-year peak of 1.639 percent after the GDP data. U.S. 10-year U.S. Treasury note yields were at 2.424 percent, down from 2.454 percent late Thursday. Earlier in the session, 10-year yields hit a new seven-month peak of 2.477 percent. U.S. 30-year bond yields were also down at 2.936 percent , from 2.961 percent on Thursday. October 27 Friday 10:41AM New York / 1441 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC7 151-7/32 0-16/32 10YR TNotes DEC7 124-168/256 0-72/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.085 1.103 -0.005 Six-month bills 1.2475 1.2727 -0.005 Two-year note 99-210/256 1.5915 -0.027 Three-year note 99-188/256 1.7174 -0.030 Five-year note 99-212/256 2.0363 -0.035 Seven-year note 99-228/256 2.267 -0.034 10-year note 98-128/256 2.4228 -0.031 30-year bond 96-84/256 2.9356 -0.025 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.25 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.25 -0.50 spread (Editing by Susan Thomas and Bernadette Baum)