FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge upward as CPI data bolster December rate hike view
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
September 14, 2017 / 7:32 PM / in a month

TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge upward as CPI data bolster December rate hike view

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * U.S. August consumer prices post biggest rise in seven
months
    * Futures imply traders see 50 pct chance of Dec rate hike
    * U.S. yield curve moves to flattest level in over two weeks

 (Updates with late trading)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Thursday, with the two-year yield hitting a seven-week peak as
domestic consumer prices grew at their briskest pace in seven
months, rekindling bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest
rates for a third time in 2017.
    Longer-dated yields rose less than their short-dated
counterparts, reflecting the view that the Fed's pace of raising
short-term rates would be faster than the underlying inflation
trend.
    "The number came in higher than expected. It gives the Fed a
little more room to raise rates on the short end," said Justin
Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy and analytics at
Piper Jaffray in Chicago.
    The consumer price index, the government's broadest
inflation gauge, rose 0.4 percent in August, faster than the 0.3
percent increase forecast among analysts polled by Reuters.
    That lifted the CPI's year-over-year increase to 1.9 percent
from 1.7 percent in July.
    But the so-called core CPI, which excludes volatile energy
and food prices, rose 1.7 percent on a 12-month basis and
remained stuck below the Fed's 2 percent goal for underlying
inflation.
    "In the long term, we see slower business activities and
inflation expectations coming down," Hoogendoorn said.
    Still, the CPI data revived expectations the U.S. central
bank may consider hiking interest rates at its Dec. 12-13
meeting if subsequent data support the case that inflation is
accelerating.
    Interest rates futures implied traders saw more than a 50
percent chance of rate increase in December, the highest since
July, based on data from CME Group's FedWatch program.
.
    The U.S. central bank raised short-term rates in March and
June. Its current target range has been 1.00-1.25 percent.
    Fed policymakers will meet on Sept. 19-20 and are expected
to leave rates unchanged and announce their plan to reduce the
central bank's $4.2 trillion holdings of Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities.
    At 3:20 p.m. EDT (1820 GMT), the yield on two-year Treasury
notes, which is sensitive to traders' view on Fed
policy, was up 1 basis point at 1.368 percent. It touched 1.388
percent earlier on Thursday, which was its highest since July
26, Reuters data showed.
    The benchmark 10-year yield hit a three-week
peak at 2.225 percent before retreating to 2.197 percent, up 0.2
basis point from late on Wednesday.
    The yield spread between five-year and 30-year Treasuries
 shrank to 99 basis points, the tightest in about
2-1/2 weeks, according to Tradeweb.
    
  Thursday, Sept. 14 at 1521 EDT (1921 GMT):
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS DEC7               155-1/32     0-7/32    
 10YR TNotes DEC7              126-100/256  -0-16/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.0375       1.0546    0.011
 Six-month bills               1.1475       1.1702    0.005
 Two-year note                 99-198/256   1.3676    0.013
 Three-year note               99-158/256   1.506     0.021
 Five-year note                99-58/256    1.7886    0.015
 Seven-year note               99-20/256    2.0176    0.008
 10-year note                  100-120/256  2.197     0.002
 30-year bond                  99-112/256   2.7777    -0.017
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        24.75         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        21.00         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.00         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -3.25         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -33.25         1.00    
 spread                                               
 
  
     

    
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan
Grebler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.