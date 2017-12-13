FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as CPI disappoints before Fed rate decision
Sections
Featured
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
business
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
Malan inspires England with first ton of series
Sport
Malan inspires England with first ton of series
The stories behind the pictures of 2017
The wider image
The stories behind the pictures of 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
December 13, 2017 / 3:32 PM / a day ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as CPI disappoints before Fed rate decision

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * CPI core rate moderates in November, falls short of
forecasts
    * Investors await Fed's clue on inflation, rate hikes in
2018
    * Traders mull implication on tax cut plan after Alabama
election

 (Updates market action, adds quote)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Wednesday as a report on consumer prices in November fell short
of analysts' forecasts, reducing bets on a broad pickup in
inflation ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
    The U.S. central bank is widely expected to lift its target
range on short-term rates for a third time in 2017 to 1.25-1.50
percent at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT). However, it was not likely to 
accelerate its pace of rate increases without a strong case that
inflation is picking up steam toward a desired 2-percent mark.
    "We don't see a great acceleration in inflation. There is no
need for the Fed to hike faster," said Gennadiy Goldberg,
interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.
    Earlier Wednesday data showed the consumer price index, the
government's broadest inflation gauge, grew 0.4 percent last
month, matching economists' forecasts. 
    However the CPI core rate, which excludes volatile energy
and food prices, moderated to 0.1 percent from a 0.2 percent
increase in October and below market expectations.
    Traders also weighed the implication on the federal deficit
and borrowing following Democrat Doug Jones' victory in the
special U.S. Senate election in Alabama on Tuesday. The upset
narrowed Republicans' Senate majority to just 51-49, raising
speculation as to whether the current tax cut plans backed by
Republican lawmakers and President Donald Trump could be passed
before year-end.
    "Essentially, its impact on tax reform is still unknown,"
NatWest Markets strategists wrote in a research note.
    At 10:04 a.m. (1504 GMT), the benchmark 10-year Treasury
yield was 2.385 percent, down 2 basis points from
late on Tuesday after touching a near two-week high at 2.426
percent earlier Wednesday.
    The two-year yield touched nine-plus year peak at
1.852 percent before retreating to 1.823 percent, down 1 basis
point on the day, while the five-year yield pulled
back from a 6-1/2 year high to 2.158 percent, 1 basis point
lower than late Tuesday.
    In the wake of the latest CPI figures, investors await to
see what the Fed will say about inflation in its policy
statement and whether Janet Yellen, in her last press conference
as Fed chief, would provide more clarity the pace of rate
increases in 2018, analysts said.
    Stubbornly low inflation has kept the Fed on a gradual path
in increasing borrowing costs and reducing its balance sheet.   
 
    Interest rates futures implied traders are pricing in two
quarter-point rate hikes next year, one fewer than what Fed
officials had expected at the September policy meeting.
  December 13 Wednesday 10:05AM New York / 1505 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS MAR8               153-7/32     0-18/32   
 10YR TNotes MAR8              124-64/256   0-32/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.305        1.3275    -0.016
 Six-month bills               1.4575       1.4887    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-220/256   1.8231    -0.008
 Three-year note               99-206/256   1.9423    -0.011
 Five-year note                99-66/256    2.1585    -0.013
 Seven-year note               98-224/256   2.3007    -0.014
 10-year note                  98-208/256   2.385     -0.018
 30-year bond                  99-224/256   2.7561    -0.025
         YIELD CURVE           Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 10-year vs 2-year yield       56.00        -1.00     
 30-year vs 5-year yield       59.70        -0.60     
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        19.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        16.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         5.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        0.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -19.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 
         

 (Reporting by Richard Leong
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.