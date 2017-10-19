TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as stocks retreat from record highs

* U.S. 2-year yield retreats from near nine-year high * Trump meets Yellen as part of Fed chief selection process * U.S. sells $5 billion 30-year TIPS to solid demand * Traders brush off upbeat U.S. jobless claims, Philly Fed data (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday with the two-year yield scaling back from a near nine-year peak as a retreat in U.S. stock prices from record highs revived some safe-haven appetite for bonds. Bond yields also declined as some traders booked profits on bearish bond bets tied to expectations of reduced stimulus from major central banks. "We are seeing a bit of short-covering. We had a pretty strong upward move in yields in the past month. Stocks have also pulled back a bit," said Alex Manzara, vice president at R.J. O'Brien and Associates in Chicago. The drop in yield was limited as Wall Street equity prices pared initial losses and traders speculated on U.S. President Donald Trump's five possible picks as Fed chief: current Fed Chair Janet Yellen; his chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn; former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh; current Fed Governor Jerome Powell and Stanford University economist John Taylor. Trump met on Thursday with Yellen, whose term expires in February. He is expected to announce his nominee in the coming days. "The sooner we see (a decision) the better. It would take another uncertainty out of the market," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of fixed income at D.A. Davidson in Seattle. Traders brushed off upbeat data that supported the notion of steady U.S. economic growth, which would allow the Federal Reserve to possibly raise interest rates in December. The government said first-time filings for jobless benefits fell to the lowest since March 1973 last week, while the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's index of U.S. Mid-Atlantic business activity unexpectedly reached a five-month high in October. The two-year Treasury note yield was down 1 basis point at 1.555 percent after reaching 1.571 percent, the highest since October 2008, Reuters data showed. The yield spread between U.S. 2-year government debt and its German counterpart narrowed to 226 basis points, a day after hitting its widest since February 2000 on the view that the European Central Bank is less hawkish than the Fed. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were down over 1 basis point at 2.325 percent, retreating from a one-week high of 2.352 percent on Wednesday. Wall Street stocks recovered much of their early losses on weaker technology shares. The Dow and S&P 500 were marginally lower in afternoon trading. On the supply front, the government sold $5 billion of 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities to solid demand . October 19 Thursday 2:53PM New York / 1853 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC7 153-17/32 0-16/32 10YR TNotes DEC7 125-68/256 0-32/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.075 1.0929 -0.002 Six-month bills 1.2325 1.2574 0.005 Two-year note 99-168/256 1.5549 -0.008 Three-year note 99-208/256 1.6896 -0.013 Five-year note 99-136/256 1.9749 -0.012 Seven-year note 99-172/256 2.1761 -0.012 10-year note 99-92/256 2.3232 -0.016 30-year bond 98-124/256 2.8254 -0.025 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 24.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.25 0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)