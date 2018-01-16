TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall, tracking European bonds

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields fell on Tuesday along with those of European bonds, after a report said the European Central Bank was not quite ready to put away its bond-buying scheme at next week's meeting. U.S. yields have dropped in three of the last four sessions. "There's a pullback in (German) bund yields and we're seeing a little bit of that spill over to the U.S.," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy, at Societe Generale in New York. Long-dated U.S. yields, which move inversely to prices, dropped to one-week lows, while those on 2-year notes rose after hitting a more than nine-year high last Friday. A Reuters report on Tuesday suggested the ECB was unlikely to ditch a pledge to keep buying bonds at next week's meeting as policymakers need more time to assess the outlook for the economy and the euro. Yields on European bonds fell across the board after that report. Also on Tuesday, the U.S. yield curve resumed its flattening trend after steepening most of last week, with the spread between 5- and 30-year maturities sinking to 48.70 basis points, its lowest in more than a week, according to Reuters data. The spread between yields of short- and long-dated maturities has compressed as investors price in the expectation that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise U.S. overnight interest rates, even as long-term inflation expectations have remained low. Global demand for yield also has supported longer-dated debt. "The Fed is going to soldier on with its tightening campaign as long as there isn't a material breakdown in the real data," said BMO Capital Markets in a research note. The rate futures market has priced in a more than 70 percent chance the Fed will raise interest rates at the March meeting, according to the CME's FedWatch. In late morning trading, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 2.538 percent, from 2.552 percent late on Friday. U.S. bond markets were closed on Monday due to the observance of Martin Luther King Jr day. U.S. 30-year bond yields were down at 2.840 percent from Friday's 2.853 percent. U.S. two-year yields, meanwhile, rose to 2.018 percent, from 2.002 percent on Friday. The U.S. two-year notes is the maturity most sensitive to rate hike expectations. January 16 Tuesday 10:44AM New York / 1544 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR8 150-24/32 0-8/32 10YR TNotes MAR8 123-12/256 0-28/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.4325 1.4573 0.012 Six-month bills 1.5725 1.6067 0.005 Two-year note 99-188/256 2.0142 0.012 Three-year note 99-164/256 2.1245 0.009 Five-year note 98-250/256 2.3449 -0.003 Seven-year note 98-156/256 2.4688 -0.012 10-year note 97-128/256 2.5389 -0.013 30-year bond 98-60/256 2.838 -0.015 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 19.75 ****** spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.50 ****** spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.50 ****** spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.50 ****** spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -19.00 0.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David Gregorio)