TREASURIES-U.S. yields hold gains after GDP, jobless claims data

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held on to their earlier increase on Thursday with the 10-year yield hovering at an 11-week high following data on gross domestic product and weekly jobless claims that came within analyst forecasts.

At 8:43 a.m. (1443 GMT), the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was 2.335 percent, up about 3 basis points from late on Wednesday, while the 30-year bond yield was up almost 3 basis points at 2.890 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)