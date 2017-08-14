FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as U.S.-North Korea tensions ease
#Banking and Financial News
August 14, 2017 / 1:10 PM / 2 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as U.S.-North Korea tensions ease

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday with benchmark yields bouncing from six-week lows as
reduced tensions between the United States and North Korea led
investors to pare back on their holdings of low-risk government
debt.
    Last week, fears of a military showdown between the two
nations over Pyongyang's goal to target mainland U.S. with its
nuclear weapons caused a rush into Treasuries, yen, Swiss franc
and gold.
    Since the weekend, South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged
for a peaceful solution to the situation, while U.S. National
Security Adviser H.R. McMaster downplayed a military conflict.

    In the wake of these comments, some investors stepped back
into the stock market and other risky assets.
    U.S. stock index futures pointed to Wall Street opening
higher.
    At 8:59 a.m. (1256 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year
Treasury notes was 2.222 percent, up over 3 basis
points from late on Friday. On Friday, it hit a six-week trough
at 2.182 percent.
    Two-year Treasury yield rose 2 basis points to
1.314 percent after hitting an eight-week low of 1.286 percent
on Friday following softer-than-expected inflation data for
July, which lowered traders' expectations the Federal Reserve
would raise interest rates by year-end.
August 14 Monday 8:59AM New York / 1259 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP7               154-29/32    -0-18/32  
 10YR TNotes SEP7              126-136/256  -0-72/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.025        1.0418    0.003
 Six-month bills               1.1225       1.1444    0.002
 Two-year note                 100-30/256   1.3141    0.020
 Three-year note               100-24/256   1.4679    0.024
 Five-year note                100-124/256  1.7725    0.031
 Seven-year note               100-148/256  2.0354    0.036
 10-year note                  100-60/256   2.2237    0.037
 30-year bond                  98-172/256   2.8159    0.029
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        25.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        20.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         7.75        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -4.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -33.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

