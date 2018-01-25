TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise from lows, track euro zone bonds in wake of ECB's Draghi

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt yields rose from earlier lows on Thursday in line with gains in those of euro zone bonds after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi cited the region’s “solid and broad” growth and said inflation was likely to rise in the medium term.

The yield on 10-year German government bonds, the benchmark for the bloc, hit a 6-month high at 0.56 percent following Draghi’s remarks.

In a press briefing after the ECB kept interest rates unchanged, Draghi said underlying inflation in the euro zone is expected to rise gradually over the medium supported by the bank’s monetary policy measures as well the economy’s continued expansion.

In morning trading, U.S. 10-year note yields rose to 2.661 percent, after earlier falls, while 2-year yields were up at 2.104 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Frances Kerry)