NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields turned higher on Friday, as the core rate on the government’s consumer price index posted its biggest gain in 11 months for December, increasing expectations about a pickup in domestic inflation.

At 8:33 a.m. (1333 GMT), the yield on 10-year government notes was 2.57 percent, up from 2.531 percent at Thursday’s close.