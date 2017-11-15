FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Yields drift higher from lows after solid U.S. data
Sections
Featured
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
The road to Brexit
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
Sport
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 15, 2017 / 1:55 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

TREASURIES-Yields drift higher from lows after solid U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt yields edged higher from lows on Wednesday after reports showed a surprise rise in retail sales last month as well as an uptick in underlying inflation, cementing expectations not only of an interest rate hike in December, but also in 2018.

The Commerce Department reported that U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose 0.2 percent in October, while the data for September was revised to show sales jumping 1.9 percent rather than the previously reported 1.6 percent advance.

U.S. consumer prices, meanwhile, barely rose in October, but rising rents and healthcare costs pointed to a gradual buildup of underlying inflation.

In early morning trading, the 10-year Treasury yield rose as high as 2.341 percent, from 2.334 percent before the data.

The U.S. two-year yield edged up to 1.679 percent, from 1.675 percent before the data. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.