TREASURIES-Yields drop after ABC reports ex-adviser Flynn to testify against Trump

(Adds comments, table, updates prices, table) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields plunged on Friday after ABC News reported that Michael Flynn, a former adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, said he was prepared to testify that Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians when he was a presidential candidate. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Flynn on Friday pleaded guilty to lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and said he would cooperate with a probe into possible ties between Russia and the Trump administration. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dropped to a low of 2.315 percent after the news, from 2.415 percent late on Thursday. U.S. 30-year bond yields plunged to 2.716 percent, the lowest since Sept. 11, from Thursday's 2.831 percent. "There's political drama swirling around the market now. The market hasn't priced in a former national security advisor testifying against the President," said Michael Antonelli, managing director at institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee. "It potentially jeopardizes tax reform and the agenda of the administration and potentially reignites the bitter debate around the election. The Russian interference story never seems to go away." The market has been focused on tax reform this week, with yields tracking the highs and lows of the bill as lawmakers battled over it. Just before the Flynn news came out, yields were higher on the day as it looked like the U.S. Senate tax bill would be approved on Friday. "This could well be damaging not only for the president himself but for the future of that tax bill," said James Hughes, chief market analyst at AxiTrader in London. December 1 Friday 11:50AM New York / 1650 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR8 153-23/32 2 10YR TNotes DEC7 124-228/256 0-148/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.25 1.2712 0.002 Six-month bills 1.415 1.4448 0.000 Two-year note 99-252/256 1.758 -0.032 Three-year note 99-174/256 1.862 -0.041 Five-year note 99-152/256 2.0861 -0.058 Seven-year note 99-64/256 2.2415 -0.074 10-year note 99-56/256 2.3384 -0.077 30-year bond 100-52/256 2.74 -0.091 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 18.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 17.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.25 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -22.50 0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)