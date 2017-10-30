TREASURIES-Yields fall as Powell seen likely Fed chair pick

* Data, Fed meeting, Fed chair announcement in focus * Treasury's Mnuchin sees low demand for ultra-long bonds (Adds New York Times report; updates prices, table) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt yields fell on Monday on news reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to appoint Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell, who is viewed as more dovish than other contenders, as head of the Federal Reserve. A source familiar with the matter said on Monday that Powell is likely to replace Janet Yellen. Trump is expected to announce his choice on Thursday, a White House official said separately. The New York Times also reported on Monday that Powell was expected to be named Fed chairman on Thursday. “You are getting a bull steepener, which suggests that the market is pricing in slightly fewer rate hikes, which would be consistent with Powell,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. So-called bull steepening is when shorter-term rates, which are more sensitive to interest rate hikes, fall at a faster pace than longer-term bond yields. The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds steepened as high as 90.50 basis points, up from 88.8 basis points on Friday. Benchmark 10-year notes gained 17/32 in price to yield 2.366 percent, down from 2.43 percent on Friday. Thirty-year bond yields fell to their lowest in a week, reversing the earlier yield curve steepening, after Bloomberg quoted Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying the government does not see a lot of demand for ultra-long bonds. Mnuchin added the Treasury will continue to monitor demand for the debt. Some analysts have expected the government to introduce a new ultra-long debt maturity as its funding needs increase. Bonds are expected to be volatile this week with numerous market catalysts including a heavy slate of economic data, the Treasury Department’s refunding plans, a Fed meeting and the expected Fed chair announcement. “It is a very busy week, (with) a lot of potentially market-moving events already on the calendar,” said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. The main economic focus this week is Friday’s U.S. jobs report for October. The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged when it concludes its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. The Treasury Department is due to announce its funding needs for the next two quarters on Wednesday. October 30 Monday 4:15PM New York / 2015 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC7 152-13/32 1-7/32 10YR TNotes DEC7 125-12/256 0-116/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.085 1.1029 0.003 Six-month bills 1.235 1.2598 -0.010 Two-year note 99-218/256 1.5757 -0.027 Three-year note 99-204/256 1.6956 -0.035 Five-year note 100-8/256 1.9934 -0.050 Seven-year note 100-60/256 2.2137 -0.058 10-year note 98-252/256 2.3666 -0.061 30-year bond 97-112/256 2.8786 -0.058 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.50 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.00 0.75 spread (Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Chris Reese)