FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Yields jump as Fed keeps December rate hike alive
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
September 20, 2017 / 6:47 PM / a month ago

TREASURIES-Yields jump as Fed keeps December rate hike alive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Recasts with Fed statement, new throughout)
    * Fed signals another rate hike likely this year
    * Ten-year Treasury yields highest since Aug. 8

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
jumped to their highest levels in six weeks on Wednesday after
the Federal Reserve’s statement from its September meeting was
interpreted as keeping a December interest rate hike on the
table.
    New economic projections released after the Fed's two-day
policy meeting showed 11 of 16 officials see the "appropriate"
level for the federal funds rate, the central bank's benchmark
interest rate, to be in a range between 1.25 percent and 1.50
percent by the end of 2017, one-quarter of a point above the
current level.             
    The Fed’s economic projections for 2017 were unchanged, said
Charlie Ripley, investment strategist at Allianz Investment
Management in Minneapolis.
    “That gives us a little bit more confidence that there is
probably going to be a third rate hike coming in December,”
Ripley said.
    Benchmark 10-year notes             fell 11/32 in price to
yield 2.29 percent, up from 2.24 percent before the Fed’s
statement and the highest level since Aug. 8.
    Interest rate futures traders are now pricing in a 72
percent chance of a December rate hike, up from 68 percent
before the statement, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch
Tool.
    The Fed also said it would begin in October to reduce its
approximately $4.2 trillion in holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds
and mortgage-backed securities, as expected, by initially
cutting up to $10 billion each month from the amount of maturing
securities it reinvests.
    

    
 (Additional reporting by Saqib Ahmed; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)
  
 
 )

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.